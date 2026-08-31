RBI FX forward book hits record $136.7 billion on surging overseas deposits

The Reserve Bank of India's foreign ??exchange forward position climbed to an ​all-time high of $136.7 billion in July, fuelled by a surge in overseas deposits following the central bank's measures ??to attract dollar inflows and support the rupee.

The July figure marked an increase of about $33 billion from June and comfortably eclipsed the previous high of $106.6 billion hit in May.

A key measure was ‌a foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits scheme, which ​allowed commercial banks to swap dollar proceeds ​raised from non-resident Indians with the central bank at zero cost.

Such deposits accounted for ​the bulk of the overseas inflows mobilised by banks, making up $65.4 billion of the total $72.8 billion received under the various initiatives through August 21.

Through July 31, FCNR(B) deposits had accounted for $36.7 billion of the total $40.8 billion in foreign exchange inflows mobilised under the measures. RBI ​Builds firepower The dollar inflows are swapped by the banks with the RBI, adding to India's ‌foreign exchange reserves while creating a corresponding forward liability on the central bank's ​balance sheet, which is reflected in its foreign exchange forward book. The increase in FCNR(B)-related flows was evident in the maturity profile of the forward book. The RBI's FX forward liabilities maturing beyond one year, ‌the bucket where much of the ​FCNR(B) swap-related exposure would be reflected, ‌rose to $91.5 billion in July from $64.2 billion in June.