RBI gives relief to banks on CRAR computation and IFR requirement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday sought to give banks greater flexibility to include quarterly profits in capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) calculations irrespective of fluctuations in provisioning levels.

Under current guidelines, commercial banks can include quarterly net profits in their CRAR calculation, provided that the incremental provisioning for non-performing assets (NPAs) in any quarter of the previous financial year does not deviate by more than 25 per cent from the average provisioning across all four quarters.

“…it is proposed to remove the condition regarding NPA provisioning for inclusion of quarterly profits in CRAR computation,” Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, RBI, said on Wednesday.

Essentially, banks can now include quarterly profits in CRAR without worrying about provisioning fluctuations. This relief from the central bank could improve the capital adequacy ratio for some banks. Additionally, the RBI also proposed to dispense with the investment fluctuation reserve (IFR) requirement for commercial banks, excluding small finance banks, payment banks, and regional rural banks. Banks currently maintain IFR as an additional buffer against depreciation in the value of their investments, subject to mark-to-market (MTM) requirements. However, most commercial banks (except small finance banks, payment banks, and regional rural banks) already hold capital for market risk and follow updated norms for classification, valuation, and management of investments, as prescribed by the RBI.