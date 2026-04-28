RBI Governor launches 'Mission SAKSHAM' for Urban Co-operative Banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Tuesday launched Mission SAKSHAM (Sahakari Bank Kshamta Nirman) — a sector-wide capacity-building and certification framework for urban co-operative banks (UCBs).

RBI said it has been taking various regulatory and supervisory measures to support the UCB sector. In continuation of these efforts, the Governor, Reserve Bank of India, on Tuesday launched Mission SAKSHAM — a mission-mode, sector-wide, all-India capacity-building training initiative for UCBs. Under Mission SAKSHAM (“सक्षम” — meaning to make capable/competent),

It has a large number of training programmes (in-person as well as e-learning courses), which would be conducted for UCBs, covering about 1.40 lakh participants, for various target groups, viz., board members, senior management, heads of risk, compliance and audit functions, and employees working in IT functions and other critical areas.