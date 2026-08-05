RBI Governor rules out early withdrawal of FCNR(B) deposit scheme

In the post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press conference, Malhotra said India's foreign exchange reserves remain at comfortable levels, underscoring the country's strong external position.

The FCNR(B), or Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), scheme allows NRIs to open fixed deposits with Indian banks in designated foreign currencies such as the US dollar, the British pound, the euro, the Japanese yen, the Australian dollar, and the Canadian dollar. Since these deposits are maintained in foreign currency, depositors are protected from exchange rate fluctuations between the Indian rupee and the deposit currency.

In June this year, the RBI introduced a special US dollar-rupee swap facility for banks raising fresh FCNR(B) deposits with maturities of three to five years. The move was aimed at encouraging banks to mobilise more foreign currency deposits by reducing exchange rate risk. The response has been robust, with banks mobilising around $40 billion under the scheme in July alone.

Malhotra's remarks are significant because the FCNR(B) scheme is viewed as a key tool for boosting India's foreign exchange reserves, particularly during periods of global financial uncertainty or capital outflows.

Polymer note rollout by early FY28

Malhotra also said the RBI is targeting the launch of polymer currency notes by early FY28. The announcement comes after approval was granted for field trials of ₹10 and ₹20 polymer banknotes, although there is no proposal to replace all existing paper currency with polymer notes.