RBI governor Malhotra urges steps to strengthen trust in digital payments

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday highlighted the need to maintain trust in digital payments and underscored the central bank’s efforts towards enhancing customer awareness and protection. He urged stakeholders to take collaborative steps to further strengthen public confidence in the adoption and usage of digital payments.

Malhotra also launched a pilot programme — ‘Awareness Programme on Digital Payments’ — as part of the sixth edition of Digital Payments Awareness Week (DPAW). The pilot will be conducted in Maharashtra in partnership with CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd.

Governor Malhotra also interacted with the managing directors/chief executive officers of select payment systems operators (PSOs).