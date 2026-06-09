RBI hedge subsidy lifts FCNR(B) appeal, but narrower spread may cap inflows

In 2013, this measure drew in $26 billion from this policy alone and close to $34 billion from a combination of other measures as well.
SBI Research said it expects inflows of $40-45 billion through the FCNR(B) route this time, noting that in 2013 the mobilisation was also done using the leverage route, wherein overseas branches of Indian banks provided overdrafts against dollar deposits to be parked at an Indian branch in FCNR(B). While this option is available now as well, the interest-rate gap has narrowed significantly, reducing the possibility of leverage this time, it said.
“In 2013, India mobilised about $26 billion of FCNR(B) deposits when foreign exchange reserves were around $275 billion and the banking system's deposit base was roughly $1-1.05 trillion. That was equivalent to about 2.5 per cent of deposits and around 10 per cent of reserves. If I apply the same metrics to today's banking system and foreign exchange reserves, the number works out to roughly $70 billion. However, I would apply a 50 per cent haircut because of the narrower interest-rate differential, geopolitical tensions, weaker conditions in the Middle East and expectations around US rates. After accounting for those factors, a mobilisation of around $35 billion, give or take $5 billion, appears reasonable,” said a senior banker at a private sector bank.