RBI hedge subsidy lifts FCNR(B) appeal, but narrower spread may cap inflows

According to Barclays, $25-30 billion of FCNR(B) inflows is a reasonable base case over the next few months — below the approximately $34 billion mobilised in 2013 given tighter global liquidity conditions. “We see upside risk to take-up potentially above the higher end of this range, depending on the magnitude of leverage,” it said.

MUFG Bank, in a report, said that, as a base case, it was pencilling in $20 billion of funds coming in through this route. While this is substantial, the eventual quantum of funds may be lower than what was seen in 2013, in its view, based on a preliminary assessment. It added that this measure worked very well in 2013 due to two key factors — RBI’s forex hedge subsidy fixed at 3.5 per cent and low US short-end interest rates in 2013 (around 1-2 per cent). Relatively high India yields (around 9 per cent) increased the incentives for banks and NRIs to borrow and leverage up to benefit from this spread, while importantly taking no foreign exchange risk due to the RBI’s subsidy.