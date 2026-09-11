RBI imposes ₹27.3 lakh penalty on Asset Care & Reconstruction Enterprise

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 27.30 lakh on Asset Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Limited (ACRE) for violating regulatory requirements relating to the charging of management fees.

The penalty was imposed through an order dated September 8, 2026, following the central bank’s statutory inspection of the asset reconstruction company (ARC) with reference to its financial position as of March 31, 2025.

RBI said its supervisory review found non-compliance with directions on income recognition. After examining ACRE’s response to the show-cause notice, further submissions and representations made during a personal hearing, the regulator concluded that the charge relating to management fees was established.