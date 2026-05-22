RBI injects ₹81,590 cr liquidity into banking system via VRR auction

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday injected Rs 81,590 crore transient liquidity into the banking system through a three-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction.

Transient liquidity is temporary cash flow fluctuations in a financial or banking system, while a Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction is a monetary tool used by the RBI to inject short-term liquidity into the banking system.

In a release the RBI said the funds were infused at a 5.26 per cent cut-off rate.

The demand for funds still remained lower than the notified amount of Rs 1 trillion despite the sharp drop in liquidity surplus in the banking system.