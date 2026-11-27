India's central bank is using the return of foreign inflows to break bets on a one-way slide in the rupee, allowing the currency to strengthen rather than buying dollars to rebuild reserves.

The strategy ​could encourage exporters to sell more dollars, reduce hedging by importers and ease foreign investors' ​concerns over currency losses, analysts and two sources familiar with the Reserve Bank of India's thinking said.

Indian equities have drawn a ‌record $16 billion in foreign inflows in November, reversing nearly two years of selling and providing the central bank an opportunity to rebuild reserves.

Yet, the RBI has largely stayed out of the currency market despite an $80 billion drawdown in reserves from their $785.7 billion peak, following heavy dollar sales in October to defend the rupee as it approached its record low of 96.96 per dollar.

The RBI's dollar purchases during the rupee's recovery have been limited despite around $40 billion in forward commitments maturing over the next year, Dhiraj Nim, FX strategist and senior economist at ANZ Bank, said. "We think its immediate priority is to put exporter hedging on a sustained footing and ease forward market imbalances (between importer and exporter hedging)," he added. "That may require further rupee appreciation." Nim said the rupee would face stiff resistance at 90-91 per dollar. The currency traded at 92.62 on Friday. The RBI is in "no hurry" to rebuild reserves and could allow ‌the rupee to appreciate while replenishing reserves if inflows persist, one of the sources said, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The strategy is consistent with Governor Sanjay Malhotra's publicly stated view that the rupee was undervalued. An RBI spokesperson did not respond to an email seeking comment on the currency strategy. EARLY SIGNS OF RESET The rupee fell 4.8% in 2025 and another 5.5% in the first 10 months of this year, pressured by nearly $50 billion in foreign equity outflows amid India's limited exposure to the AI investment boom and steep valuations. Persistent weakness prompted foreign investors to build short rupee positions in the offshore non-deliverable forwards market, exporters to retain dollar earnings and ​importers to step up hedging. The resulting spiral prompted the RBI to curb open currency positions, impose reserve requirements on large hedging transactions and allow ‌oil companies to buy dollars directly from its reserves.

With the rupee now up more than 4% from its lows, expectations are shifting. Exporter hedging volumes over the past week were significantly higher than levels seen throughout the year, the head of markets at ​a large private-sector bank ‌said, citing renewed hedging of future dollar receivables by Indian IT companies. Investors turned bullish on the rupee for the first time in 18 months, ‌helped by record foreign equity inflows and lower oil prices, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. FLEXIBILITY ON RATES A sustained recovery in the rupee would provide the RBI higher flexibility to focus monetary policy on domestic growth and inflation conditions, rather than having to ‌contend with ​currency weakness. This, ​in turn, could strengthen the rupee's fundamental support.