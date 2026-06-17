RBI lifts cap on FCNR(B), NRE deposit rates to boost foreign inflows

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday temporarily withdrew the interest rate ceiling on fresh Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits with maturities of three years and above up to five years till September 30, 2026, in a move that will allow banks greater flexibility in mobilising foreign-currency deposits from non-resident Indians.

The central bank said the interest rate ceiling applicable to fresh FCNR(B) deposits mobilised by banks, including deposits renewed upon maturity, for tenors of three years and above up to and including five years, has been withdrawn with effect from June 17, 2026, until September 30, 2026.

Before the relaxation, FCNR(B) deposits in the three-to-five-year bucket were subject to a ceiling of the overnight alternative reference rate for the respective currency or swap rate plus 350 basis points. Deposits with maturities of one year to less than three years will continue to carry a ceiling of the overnight alternative reference rate or swap rate plus 250 basis points. Separately, the RBI also temporarily withdrew restrictions on interest rates offered on fresh Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits of three years and above, including deposits renewed on maturity, till September 30, 2026. Under the relaxation, banks will not be bound by the existing requirement that rates on such deposits should not exceed those offered on comparable domestic rupee term deposits. Transfers from NRO accounts to NRE accounts, however, will not qualify for the exemption.