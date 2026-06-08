RBI likely to join Asia's rate-hike push as inflation pressures rise

By Ruchi Bhatia

The Reserve Bank of India will likely tighten monetary policy in the coming months, bringing it in line with regional peers that have turned more hawkish in response to inflationary pressures stemming from the West Asia conflict, economists said.

The expectations follow Governor Sanjay Malhotra‘s signal on Friday that policymakers could raise interest rates if inflation pressures become more generalised and persistent. The central bank also lifted its inflation forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2027 to 5.1 per cent from 4.6 per cent, after leaving the benchmark rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent.

The RBI’s commentary on inflation “opens the door for rate hikes in the next meeting” in August, according to Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. That would mark the RBI’s first rate hike since February 2023. Following Friday’s policy decision, Bhandari brought forward her forecast for tightening and now expects rate increases in August and October, instead of in the final three months of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027. Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are also penciling in 50 basis points of rate hikes each in the final months of 2026, taking the RBI’s key rate to 5.75 per cent. Lavanya Venkateswaran, senior economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., expects cumulative 50 basis points of increases in the current financial year, ending in April 2027, highlighting that “hikes are a matter of time.” “We believe inflation will eventually be even higher than the RBI is forecasting,” especially as the risk of a sub-par monsoon gathers pace, she added.