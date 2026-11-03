RBI to meet bank CEOs to review preparedness for ECL rollout: C S Setty

Other public sector lenders have also indicated sizeable transition impacts under the new framework. Canara Bank has estimated the requirement at ₹12,000-15,000 crore, while Bank of Baroda has pegged its one-time capital impact at around ₹12,500 crore. Punjab National Bank has estimated an impact of around ₹8,000 crore on its loan book, while Union Bank of India has put the figure at ₹5,500 crore. Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank have estimated the impact at around ₹3,500 crore and ₹3,000 crore, respectively.