Home / Finance / News / RBI to meet bank CEOs to review preparedness for ECL rollout: C S Setty

RBI to meet bank CEOs to review preparedness for ECL rollout: C S Setty

SBI estimates the impact of the transition, net of taxes, at Rs19,500 crore

C S Setty, Chairman, SBI at the Q2 FY27 Results Press Conference in Mumbai on Tuesday – (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
premium
C S Setty, Chairman, SBI at the Q2 FY27 Results Press Conference in Mumbai on Tuesday – (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 8:37 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to hold a meeting with bank chief executive officers (CEOs) to review the industry's preparedness for transitioning to expected credit loss (ECL) framework-based loan loss provisioning, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman C S Setty said on Tuesday. The new framework is scheduled to come into effect from April 1, 2027.
 
A working group is also engaging with the RBI to fine-tune certain aspects of the framework, even as banks have begun preparing their models based on the final master directions. Despite the issuance of the directions, implementation remains a complex exercise given the scale of the transition, Setty said during the post-earnings media interaction.
 
“The regulator would like to have as much feedback as possible and remains open to discussions on some of the nuances of both the guidelines and their implementation,” he said.
 
The RBI is particularly keen to understand banks' technology preparedness, how their models are functioning, and what further fine-tuning may be required, Setty said.
 
SBI has put its ECL models in place and estimates the impact of the transition, net of taxes, at ₹19,500 crore, he said. Banks have the option of recognising the provisioning impact upfront or over a four-year period. SBI will avail the four-year transition period. The impact of common equity tier-1 (CET1) capital will be 40-50 basis points (bps). SBI’s CET1 ratio was 13.34 per cent by the end of September, while overall capital adequacy ratio was 16.02 per cent.
 
Other public sector lenders have also indicated sizeable transition impacts under the new framework. Canara Bank has estimated the requirement at ₹12,000-15,000 crore, while Bank of Baroda has pegged its one-time capital impact at around ₹12,500 crore. Punjab National Bank has estimated an impact of around ₹8,000 crore on its loan book, while Union Bank of India has put the figure at ₹5,500 crore. Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank have estimated the impact at around ₹3,500 crore and ₹3,000 crore, respectively.
 
The ECL framework will replace the existing incurred-loss-based provisioning approach with a forward-looking model that requires banks to provide for potential credit losses earlier. Under the new norms, banks will classify financial assets into three stages based on changes in credit risk, and make provisions accordingly. Stage 1 assets will attract provisions for 12-month expected credit losses, while assets in Stages 2 and 3 will require provisions based on lifetime expected credit losses.
 
The shift is aimed at enabling banks to recognise potential stress in loan portfolios earlier, rather than waiting for losses to materialise. The RBI's final directions, issued in April this year, retained the April 1, 2027, implementation timeline despite requests from banks for more time.
 
The transition will require banks to build and validate models, strengthen data and technology systems, and incorporate forward-looking economic assumptions into their assessment of credit risk. The RBI has also laid down requirements for model risk management and governance as part of the framework.
 
The four-year transition arrangement is intended to help banks absorb the impact of additional provisioning requirements over time, rather than having to recognise the entire impact immediately.
 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI eases reporting norms for small service exporters and importers

Rupee rises 12 paise to 94.72 against US dollar during early trade

EPFO launches WhatsApp services, automatic settlement of small accounts

Premium

Last-mile banking network is struggling amid rising costs, low commissions

CII hails GST Council's decriminalisation move as landmark tax reform

Topics :ECLsbiBanking

First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

Next Story