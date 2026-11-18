The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may raise the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points by the second quarter of calendar year 2027, as rising food prices and broadening inflationary pressures are likely to prompt monetary tightening, according to a Goldman Sachs Research report.

The interest rate hike is expected to moderate India's real GDP growth to 7.2 per cent in CY27, down from an estimated 7.9 per cent in CY26.

Goldman Sachs expects the RBI to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points in December, followed by another 50 basis points in the first half of CY27, taking the rate to 6.25 per cent by Q2 CY27, the report said.

"With headline inflation likely to remain slightly above 6 per cent through Q4 CY26 and Q1 CY27 in our forecasts, and price pressures broadening across core goods and services, we expect the RBI to continue its 'calibrated tightening' cycle,"Â the report said. The RBI raised its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent in the October policy, its first hike in nearly four years. Goldman Sachs expects India's headline retail inflation to average 5.7 per cent in CY27, while core inflation is projected at 4.7 per cent, driven by higher food prices, weather disruptions associated with El Nino and elevated input costs.

Goldman Sachs Chief India Economist Santanu Sengupta said inflation has already breached the upper end of the RBI's target band, reaching 6.1 per cent in October. He expects inflation to remain around 6 per cent over the next two quarters before gradually easing towards the early 5 per cent range by the end of the year. Despite the anticipated monetary tightening, Goldman Sachs expects India's real GDP growth to remain robust at 7.2 per cent in CY27, moderating from an estimated 7.9 per cent in CY26. The report said strong domestic demand, resilient private consumption and an emerging investment cycle in energy, materials and strategic manufacturing sectors would continue to support economic activity.

However, tighter financial conditions, higher corporate borrowing costs and fading effects of tax cuts could weigh on consumption and investment growth. Goldman Sachs projected real investment growth at around 8.5 per cent in CY27, supported by sectors aligned with India's energy security, defence and supply-chain priorities. On the external front, the current account deficit is expected to remain contained at around 1 per cent of GDP in CY26 and CY27, supported by robust services exports and remittances. The report also forecast the rupee at 94, 95 and 96 against the US dollar over the next three, six and 12 months, respectively. On the Union Budget 2027-28,Â Sengupta said,"the underlying fiscal consolidation or sticking to that path will continue. I think the expenditure allocation towards capex also sort of remains constant as a share of GDP".