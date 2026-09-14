RBI may take until Q2FY28 to absorb ₹4 trn durable liquidity surplus

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may take until the second quarter of financial year 2027-28 (Q2FY28) to absorb the durable surplus liquidity of around Rs 4 trillion, according to economists. Of this, around Rs 1 trillion is expected to be withdrawn through open market operation (OMO) sales, leaving about Rs 3 trillion to be absorbed through other durable liquidity-management tools.

The RBI has already announced OMO sales worth Rs 1 trillion for September, involving government securities maturing between 2029-30 and 2031-32. The central bank has also withdrawn Rs 4.5 trillion through longer-tenor variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) operations with maturities ranging from 15 to 30 days.

“The economy might take up till Q2FY28 to absorb the durable excess liquidity, estimated at Rs 4 trillion. Around Rs 1 trillion is likely to be withdrawn through OMO sales, leaving Rs 3 trillion to be absorbed through other durable liquidity tools,” IDFC First Bank said in a report.

The build-up in liquidity followed large foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) inflows after the RBI’s dollar-rupee swap window. While much of the excess liquidity is expected to be temporary and absorbed through VRRR operations, the more durable portion is estimated at around Rs 4 trillion and could persist beyond March 2027.