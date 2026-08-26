RBI may tighten liquidity via iCRR before resorting to repo rate hike

“The minutes raise the probability of a hike in October more than December in our view. Even if they are not going for a hike — suppose they decide to remain on a pause — even then they will have to do something on liquidity. Because right now what’s happening is the WACR is averaging below the repo rate, even with the VRRRs. Core liquidity at its peak will be close to ₹10 trillion,” said Gaura Sengupta, economist at IDFC First Bank.