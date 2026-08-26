RBI may tighten liquidity via iCRR before resorting to repo rate hike

“We expect the MPC to start the rate hike cycle in December at the latest. We don’t rule out a rate hike in the October policy itself,” said A Prasanna, chief economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
“But before that RBI may have to tackle surplus liquidity. Durable or core liquidity may cross ₹9 trillion and even hit ₹10 trillion over the next few weeks. System liquidity will also rise as government spending picks up speed,” Prasanna said, adding, “Hiking repo rates without enforcing them would be counterproductive. The RBI may have to use long-term instruments like CRR hike, open market operation (OMO) sale or forward swaps to remove durable liquidity for an extended period.”