RBI move to remove FCNR(B) deposit rate cap opens room for further hikes

Some banks, particularly the smaller ones, may raise interest rates further on foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) removed the interest rate ceiling on fresh deposits with maturities of three to five years, bankers said.

Banking industry sources said the central bank's decision to temporarily withdraw the interest rate ceiling on fresh FCNR(B) deposits in the three-to-five-year maturity bucket until September 30, 2026, came after requests from smaller banks.

"We might raise interest rates on FCNR(B) deposits going ahead, now that the ceiling has been removed by the RBI. It will depend on our deployment opportunities. But certainly there is scope for banks to increase rates further. However, it is unlikely that banks will go beyond 7-7.10 per cent," a senior executive at a private sector bank said.

Before the relaxation, FCNR(B) deposits with maturities of three to five years were subject to a ceiling of the overnight alternative reference rate for the respective currency or swap rate plus 350 basis points (bps). Most of the banks have already increased FCNR(B) deposit rates in recent months to attract overseas deposits. While some headroom is there for increasing the rate, but bankers also say that rates are already very high. “Even without the ceiling removal, banks could offer up to 7.5 per cent. It is to be seen if some banks can offer more,” said another senior executive of a large private bank. If funds are raised at such higher rates, then there should be deployment opportunities also, the person added.

"Most banks have already raised FCNR(B) deposit rates to attractive levels, broadly in the 6-7 per cent range. However, some lenders may make marginal upward adjustments to stay competitive," a senior executive at a public sector bank said. A similar scheme was announced in 2013, but such relaxation was not available then. Among major lenders, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank currently offer rates of up to 6 per cent on FCNR(B) deposits with maturities ranging from three to five years. Interestingly, state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has raised interest rates on FCNR(B) deposits further by up to 50 bps on Tuesday, offering a peak rate of 6.25 per cent on five-year deposits.

Some of the smaller private sector banks are offering a higher rate than their larger peers. Yes Bank offers up to 6.6 per cent on five-year FCNR(B) deposits, and AU Small Finance Bank is dangling a peak rate of 7.1 per cent on such deposits. CSB Bank increased rates on deposits with maturities of three years to less than four years by 290 bps to 6.95 per cent. "Private sector banks may continue offering FCNR(B) deposit rates of around 7 per cent, and could make marginal upward adjustments to remain competitive, while public sector banks are likely to stay in the 6.25-6.30 per cent range," the treasury head at a private bank said.

Bankers said the relaxation could help lenders mobilise additional foreign currency deposits from non-resident Indians (NRIs) at a time when banks are looking to diversify funding sources and support foreign currency funding requirements. The RBI's latest relaxation also covers non-resident external (NRE) deposits with maturities of three years and above. Until September 30, banks will be free to offer interest rates on such deposits without being linked to comparable domestic term deposit rates. Bankers said lenders could use a combination of higher FCNR(B) and NRE deposit rates to attract overseas funds, particularly from NRIs seeking longer-tenor deposit products.