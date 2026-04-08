RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains 'neutral' stance

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced the decision after the policy meeting.

In its first policy meeting for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), which took place between April 6-8, the committee continued with the 'neutral' stance.

The RBI MPC meeting comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has led to a sharp increase in crude oil prices and depreciation of the rupee. It follows the RBI’s decision in February 2026 to maintain the repo rate at 5.25 per cent, after cumulative rate cuts of 125 basis points during 2025.

ALSO READ: RBI repo rate at 5.25%: Save up to Rs 14 lakh on Rs 75 lakh home loan EMI The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate was kept at 5 per cent. The marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were both set at 5.5 per cent. RBI MPC: Growth outlook The RBI Governor said that the real GDP growth for this year is projected at 6.9 per cent. On the external front, goods exports may suffer due to disruptions in major shipping routes, higher freight and insurance costs and weaker global demand triggered by the conflict, the RBI Governor said.

"However, merchandise exports may benefit from the recent trade agreements, many of which were signed last year, and others are expected to become operational this year, while services exports are expected to remain resilient," Malhotra said. The quarterly growth projections are as follows: Q1 FY27: 6.8 per cent Q2 FY27: 6.7 per cent Q3 FY27: 7 per cent ALSO READ: RBI holds repo rate at 5.25%: 5 key takeaways from April MPC decision Q4 FY27: 7.2 per cent RBI MPC: Inflation forecast The RBI projected CPI inflation for FY27 at 4.6 per cent. “Global growth faces increasing downside risks as the sharp rise in energy prices and shortages of inputs have stoked inflation fears,” Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.