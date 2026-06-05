RBI MPC meet: Inflation for FY27 pegged at 5.1%, GDP growth at 6.6%

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday said global economic conditions remain uncertain due to the prolonged geopolitical tensions in West Asia, rising energy costs, and disruptions in global supply chains.

Despite these challenges, he said India is in a stronger position to manage external shocks compared with previous periods of global instability.

"Over the past few months, the global economy has been shaped by heightened uncertainty, disruptions to key trade routes and supply chains, increased market volatility and cautious business sentiment... the Indian economy entered this episode of global turbulence with much better fundamentals than in previous similar episodes. We remain confident to withstand these shocks with minimum pain," the RBI Governor said.

RBI MPC: Inflation estimates The RBI has revised its inflation forecast for FY27 upward to 5.1 per cent from the earlier estimate of 4.6 per cent. Malhotra said underlying inflationary pressures remain contained for now. However, he cautioned that higher prices could gradually spread across the economy through their impact on inflation expectations and wages, making it necessary for policymakers to remain watchful. "While food inflation edged up, fuel inflation remained muted as retail prices of petrol and diesel were unchanged in March and April. Core inflation remained stable at 3.7 per cent during March-April. Excluding precious metals, core inflation was much lower at 2.1-2.2 per cent during the same period", Malhotra said.

“The outlook also remains clouded by the sub-normal southwest monsoon forecast and El Nino risks” he added. The quarterly inflation projections are: Q1 FY27: 4.2 per cent

Q2 FY27: 5.1 per cent

Q3 FY27: 5.9 per cent

Q4 FY27: 5.4 per cent ALSO READ: RBI MPC projects FY27 inflation at 5.1%, keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25% RBI MPC: GDP estimates In its June monetary policy review, the RBI reduced its FY27 real GDP growth forecast to 6.6 per cent from the earlier projection of 6.9 per cent. The downward revision reflects concerns arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia, elevated crude oil prices, and uncertainties surrounding the southwest monsoon.