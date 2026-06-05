RBI deems monsoon major domestic risk: Key takeaways from June MPC decision

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday said the central bank has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent and retain its 'neutral' monetary policy stance, citing rising risks from the prolonged West Asia conflict, elevated energy prices, supply-chain disruptions and weather-related uncertainties.

RBI monetary policy: Key takeaways

1. Repo rate held at 5.25 per cent

The MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent . The decision follows an assessment of evolving macroeconomic and financial conditions, with policymakers opting for caution amid growing uncertainty in the global environment.

2. 'Neutral' stance retained The MPC decided to continue with a 'neutral' stance. The policy statement noted that while inflation risks have risen, underlying demand-side price pressures remain relatively contained. Retaining the neutral stance allows the central bank to either tighten or ease policy depending on incoming data. 3. West Asia conflict is the key external risk The RBI repeatedly highlighted the prolonged West Asia conflict as the biggest source of uncertainty facing the global economy. According to the policy statement, energy markets have become volatile, crude oil inventories are declining and global commodity prices have firmed up.

The conflict has also disrupted supply chains and raised freight and insurance costs, affecting trade and economic activity worldwide. The RBI warned that the longer the conflict persists, the greater its impact on inflation and growth prospects. 4. GDP growth projected at 6.6 per cent for FY27 The RBI projected real GDP growth at 6.6 per cent for 2026-27, with quarterly growth estimated at 6.6 per cent in Q1, 6.3 per cent in Q2, 6.5 per cent in Q3 and 6.8 per cent in Q4. The central bank said private consumption remains resilient and fixed investment continues to show momentum despite rising costs. Strong capacity utilisation, sustained credit flows and government capital expenditure are expected to support economic activity.

6. Petrol and diesel price hikes will feed into inflation The policy noted that retail fuel prices have increased significantly since May, with petrol prices rising 7.4 per cent and diesel prices increasing 8.4 per cent cumulatively. According to RBI estimates, these increases could directly add around 36 basis points to headline inflation. The central bank also warned of second-round effects as higher fuel costs get passed on to transportation, logistics and production expenses across sectors. 7. Monsoon and El Nino are major domestic risks The RBI flagged a likely deficient south-west monsoon and potential El Nino conditions as major domestic risks. A weaker monsoon could affect agricultural production, rural demand and food inflation in the coming months.

At the same time, the central bank pointed to mitigating factors such as crop-diversification initiatives, water-conservation programmes and climate-resilient farming practices. Adequate foodgrain stocks and satisfactory reservoir levels were also cited as sources of comfort. 8. RBI is choosing to wait rather than tighten immediately Despite raising inflation projections and acknowledging heightened risks, the MPC decided against an immediate policy tightening. The central bank said considerable uncertainty remains around the duration of the West Asia conflict, the extent of supply-chain disruptions and the eventual impact on domestic prices. The policy statement noted that while inflation is expected to rise towards the upper tolerance band in the third quarter, the effects of the current supply shock may begin to moderate thereafter. The MPC therefore chose to wait for more clarity while continuing to closely monitor inflation expectations and second-round effects.