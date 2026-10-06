RBI MPC October 2026 meeting: When and where to watch rate decision live

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce the outcome of its October monetary policy review on Wednesday, October 7. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is scheduled to announce the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision at 10 am, followed by a press conference at noon.

When will the RBI MPC meeting take place?

The RBI’s six-member MPC will meet from October 5 to October 7, 2026, as part of its bi-monthly policy review.

The panel will assess economic conditions and developments before deciding on the policy repo rate and the central bank’s monetary policy stance.

Where to watch the RBI Governor’s address?

The RBI Governor will announce the monetary policy decision at 10 am on Wednesday, October 7. A post-policy press conference is scheduled for 12 pm.

The policy announcement and the governor’s press conference will be available live on the RBI’s official website, YouTube channel and X handle. Readers can also follow the policy announcement and other developments through Business Standard’s live coverage. What to expect from the October MPC meeting? The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is expected to start raising interest rates, with a 25 basis points (bps) increase in the policy repo rate at its October 5-7 meeting, according to a Business Standard poll. Eight of the 10 respondents surveyed expect a rate hike. The RBI last raised the repo rate in February 2023, when it increased the rate by 25 bps to 6.5 per cent.

The MPC has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent in its last four policy reviews. This followed cumulative rate cuts of 125 bps in 2025. What happened in the August MPC meeting? The RBI kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent at its August meeting. The MPC, which met from August 3 to August 5, also retained its monetary policy stance at ‘neutral’. The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate was kept unchanged at 5 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate remained at 5.5 per cent. The RBI governor said underlying inflation had remained under control for some time and was expected to converge with overall core inflation by the end of the current financial year.