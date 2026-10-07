RBI MPC hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 5.5%, near-term cuts 'off the table'

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday unanimously hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent from 5.25 per cent.

At its policy meeting, held between October 5 and October 7, the committee changed the stance from 'neutral' to 'calibrated tightening'.

The RBI changed the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate to 5.25 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were changed to 5.75 per cent.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that further rate cuts are off the table in near term.

"The duration and extent of the rate hike cycle, therefore, would be contingent on the actual growth inflation development and outlook, especially that of underlying inflation, extent of broadening of price pressure, and speed round effects on the supply shock," he said.

RBI MPC: Growth outlook Malhotra said the central bank has projected real GDP growth at 7.1 per cent for FY27. The RBI said a weak south-west monsoon and strong El Niño conditions could hurt the outlook for agriculture and rural demand. However, adequate foodgrain stocks and steps taken by the government are expected to limit the impact. Continued growth in the services sector and largely stable employment conditions are likely to support urban demand. "Strong capacity utilisation, robust credit flows and the government’s thrust on infrastructure are expected to sustain investment activity. While services exports are expected to remain buoyant, bilateral trade agreements should boost merchandise exports," the RBI said.

The quarterly inflation forecasts are: • Q2 FY27: 4.9 percent • Q3 FY27:6 per cent • Q4 FY27: 5.7 percent Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra, said: "Today's policy outcome is in line with our expectations of a rate hike with a change in stance to clearly signal that rate cuts are off the table. The inflation prints are expected to harden moving forward, on account of a combination of factors such as the poor monsoon, rising commodity prices and an unfavourable base effect, setting the stage for another rate hike in December 2026. As of now, we do not foresee the need for further rate tightening in 2027."

Banking system remains strong, but trade deficit widens Malhotra said the banking sector continues to remain strong, with scheduled commercial banks showing healthy capital adequacy, liquidity, asset quality and profitability. He added that the financial health of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) also remained sound. On the external sector, Malhotra said India’s current account deficit (CAD) remained modest in the first quarter despite some pressures and was well below sustainable levels. "Notwithstanding robust services trade surplus and net remittance receipts, CAD widened in July due to the higher merchandise paid deficit," he said. India’s merchandise trade deficit rose to $58.7 billion in July and August, compared with $55.1 billion during the same period last year.

"This is mainly driven by imports of electronic goods and crude oil. Going forward, moderation in global trade growth, elevated energy prices, and persistent trade policy uncertainties pose upside risks to India's current account deficit this year," Malhotra said during the MPC statement. RBI plans financial markets consultative panel Against the backdrop of rapidly changing financial market conditions, the RBI plans to set up a technical consultative committee for financial markets. The committee will provide a platform for structured discussions with market participants and other stakeholders on policy and operational issues related to financial markets. Malhotra said the RBI would continue to work towards ensuring that exchange-rate movements remain aligned with the country’s underlying economic fundamentals while limiting excessive volatility.