RBI NBFC relief may boost corporate participation in equity markets further

Unregistered Type I NBFCs will remain exempt from registration requirements as long as they meet specified conditions, including operating a long-term business model without public funds or customer exposure.
Existing NBFCs that meet these criteria have been given a one-time window to apply for deregistration by December 31, 2026, introducing, for the first time, a structured exit route from the regulatory framework.
“The RBI’s relaxation is likely to provide greater regulatory comfort to such entities and may encourage incremental participation in listed equities, treasury deployments, and strategic investments by corporates deploying their own funds. While it may not trigger an immediate surge in market activity, it does remove a compliance overhang that previously made many genuine participants cautious,” said Raheel Patel, partner at Gandhi Law Associates.