Why the RBI needs to normalise liquidity before hiking policy rates

Commenting that liquidity normalisation would be an important prerequisite for further policy-rate increases, Prateek Ancha, chief economist at Axis Capital, said, “Banking-system liquidity remains elevated at around Rs 10 lakh crore, with the RBI potentially needing to absorb another Rs 4 lakh crore before overnight rates consistently track the policy rate.”

“We expect the RBI to continue to liquidity-tightening measures to absorb the unintended increase in liquidity surplus. RBI has a large toolkit to address this liquidity overhang. The recently announced long-dated VRRR and OMO sales indicates that all options are on the table, we expect more OMO sales (especially of soon to mature papers) to continue and do not rule out swaps,” Barclays’ Gudwani said, adding that how much liquidity the RBI chooses to let float in the system and what measures are used to absorb it are key factors to watch in the run-up to the October meeting.