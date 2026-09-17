Why the RBI needs to normalise liquidity before hiking policy rates

To make transmission effective, the first step is to ensure that the weighted average call rate (WACR) — the operating target of monetary policy — aligns with the policy repo rate, which is currently at 5.25 per cent.
WACR has been languishing at the lower end of the policy corridor of 5 per cent. The upper end of the corridor is the Marginal Standing Facility rate, at 5.5 per cent.
This is because of the huge liquidity surplus in the banking system, thanks to NRIs who poured in money in the form of FCNR(B) deposits after the central bank announced a concessional swap facility for banks in June, prompting commercial banks to offer attractive rates along with leverage. Banks mobilised $127.2 billion of such deposits till August 31, when the scheme closed. Total inflows, including external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs), were $136.4 billion. The ECB and OFCB swap scheme is open till December 31.