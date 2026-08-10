RBI officers seek HR policy review, time-bound promotions up to Grade E

The Reserve Bank of India Officers’ Association has demanded an immediate review of the central bank’s human resources policies, including the introduction of a time-bound promotion policy up to Grade E.

In a letter to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra last week, the staff body said, citing a survey conducted by the association, that the cadre has lost confidence in the organisation’s ability to provide equitable opportunities for career progression.

“A significant majority do not expect reasonable promotion opportunities in the remainder of their careers; a comparable majority believe that their careers lag peers in similar institutions,” the letter said.