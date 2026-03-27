RBI open market operations help banks to cut treasury losses in Q4

State-owned lenders and some large private sector banks may still face some mark-to-market losses, but those that have participated in OMO purchases or switch operations are expected to be better placed to cushion the impact, market participants said.

“There will be losses as current yields are close to the peak levels seen in 2022 when the RBI was hiking rates. Most bond holdings that have not been sold would now be out of the money,” said a senior executive at a primary dealership. “If banks had booked profits when the RBI was buying bonds, then on a net basis, they might still have been in a loss position, but the hit could have been moderate. Effectively, a large part of the mark-to-market losses has been absorbed by the RBI. Had these OMOs not taken place, the market would have been sitting on large losses today,” the person added.