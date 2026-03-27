RBI open market operations help banks to cut treasury losses in Q4

Government bond yields exhibited a two-phase movement in the quarter, with an initial softening trend followed by a sharp hardening toward the end of the period. In January and early February, the benchmark 10-year yield largely traded in a narrow range of 6.65-6.70 per cent. Following the RBI’s policy in early February, yields edged higher as the absence of immediate bond purchase support and expectation of end of the rate cut cycle weighed on market sentiment.
Yields softened modestly through February, supported by surplus system liquidity and large OMO purchases by the central bank. However, this trend reversed sharply in March, when yields rose amid a confluence of global and domestic factors, including the escalation of tensions in West Asia, a spike in crude oil prices, rising US Treasury yields, rupee depreciation, and foreign portfolio outflows.