RBI opens FCNR(B) swap window to attract foreign-currency deposits

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opened a swap facility for fresh three- to five-year Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits, aiming to attract foreign-currency inflows and ease pressure on the rupee.

The measure was announced on June 5 as part of a broader capital-inflow package. The operational circular issued on June 8 said eligible FCNR(B) deposits mobilised between June 8 and September 30, 2026, would be covered under the scheme. The swap window will remain open till October 16, 2026.

Deposits raised under the scheme will carry a one-year lock-in, and swaps undertaken by banks cannot be cancelled.

What are FCNR(B) deposits? Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) deposits are fixed deposits offered by banks to non-resident Indians and overseas citizens of India. These deposits are maintained in foreign currency, helping depositors protect their money from exchange-rate fluctuations. The depositor receives interest on the deposit and the principal amount at maturity in the same foreign currency. The interest earned on FCNR(B) deposits is generally tax-free in India for eligible non-resident depositors. For banks, FCNR(B) deposits involve two main costs: the interest paid to depositors and the cost of hedging foreign-exchange risk. What are swaps? A swap is a financial contract in which two parties agree to exchange cash flows or currencies according to predetermined terms.

Under the FCNR(B) swap facility, banks that raise eligible foreign-currency deposits can sell those dollars to the RBI and receive rupees in return. At maturity, the transaction is reversed at the agreed terms. This helps banks manage the exchange-rate risk that arises because they receive foreign-currency deposits but use the rupee liquidity generated from them. In the latest scheme, the RBI is effectively bearing the hedging cost for banks raising eligible three- to five-year FCNR(B) deposits. This reduces the cost for banks and can allow them to offer more attractive rates to depositors. Why has the RBI introduced this scheme?

The facility is aimed at reviving foreign-currency deposit inflows and reducing pressure on the rupee. Authorised dealer banks can access the RBI swap facility for new and renewed FCNR(B) deposits with maturities of three to five years. The facility is available for deposits mobilised between June 8 and September 30, 2026. The move comes after FCNR(B) inflows dropped sharply, falling from $7.08 billion in FY25 to $946 million in FY26. By bearing the hedging cost, the RBI makes it cheaper for banks to raise these deposits. Banks may then be able to offer higher interest rates to attract non-resident depositors, increasing foreign-currency inflows into the banking system.

The RBI has also exempted deposits mobilised under this scheme from cash reserve ratio (CRR) and statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) requirements. What are CRR and SLR? Banks are required to keep a certain portion of their deposits aside under regulatory requirements. CRR, or cash reserve ratio, requires banks to keep a mandated share of deposits with the RBI in cash. SLR, or statutory liquidity ratio, requires banks to maintain a portion of their deposits in approved liquid assets, including government securities. By exempting deposits raised under this scheme from CRR and SLR requirements, the RBI is giving banks an additional incentive to mobilise FCNR(B) deposits.

What happened in 2013? In 2013, the US Federal Reserve signalled that it would reduce its bond-buying programme introduced after the 2008 financial crisis. This came to be known as the taper tantrum. The signal triggered capital outflows from several emerging markets, including India, as investors expected US interest rates to rise. The rupee came under pressure, and financial markets faced volatility. To counter this, the RBI introduced an FCNR(B) swap window in 2013. Banks could raise fresh FCNR(B) deposits of three years and above and swap the foreign currency with the RBI at a concessional rate of 3.5 per cent annually. Since hedging costs were high at the time, banks found the facility attractive and were able to offer better rates to non-resident depositors.

The 2013 scheme helped India raise substantial foreign-currency inflows at a time when the rupee was under stress. How is the scheme beneficial? The scheme is aimed at benefiting both banks and depositors. For banks, the RBI’s support reduces the cost of hedging foreign-currency deposits. This makes FCNR(B) deposits easier and cheaper to mobilise. For depositors, banks may be able to offer more attractive interest rates because their hedging costs are lower. Since FCNR(B) deposits are held in foreign currency, depositors are also protected from rupee depreciation on the principal and interest. For the broader economy, higher FCNR(B) inflows can help improve foreign-currency liquidity, support the rupee, and strengthen the banking system’s access to overseas funds.

What are the challenges? The scheme is available only for new and renewed FCNR(B) deposits that meet the RBI’s conditions. Operational issues such as onboarding, documentation and KYC compliance may still affect mobilisation, especially for first-time depositors outside India. Another possible concern is that tax-free FCNR(B) deposits may appear more attractive than comparable domestic deposits, where resident taxpayers pay tax on interest income. The success of the scheme will also depend on bank pricing, global interest rates, rupee expectations, geopolitical risks and how attractive non-resident depositors find the final deposit rates. What happens next? Banks are expected to use the facility to offer more competitive rates on eligible FCNR(B) deposits. However, the scale of inflows will depend on whether the interest rates offered are attractive enough compared with other dollar-denominated assets, including US Treasuries and overseas bank deposits.