RBI plans cross-border revamp, lighter rules for small payment firms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its Payments Vision Document 2028, outlined key initiatives, including a review of the cross-border payments framework, innovation in the card payments space, and improved safety of digital transactions.

The central bank is exploring interoperability in the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), strengthening dedicated research and training capacity in digital payments, and examining the introduction of a uniform Domestic Legal Entity Identifier (DLEI) for entities playing a critical role in the ecosystem.

It added that a new class of Small Payment System Providers (SPSPs), which would not require authorisation by the RBI before carrying out their activities, shall be explored.

This comes at a time when there is a need to permit innovative solutions without directly regulating such entities from the start. These may be brought within the regulatory fold only if and when they reach a specified level of activity, or when the activities are deemed to be significant or critical, the RBI said. On cross-border payments, the RBI said that it will undertake a comprehensive review of the ecosystem to identify frictions across regulatory, operational, and technological layers, as part of efforts to align India with global best practices. The RBI is examining the feasibility of introducing a single-window clearance mechanism to facilitate faster entry and operations for payment firms.

The central bank’s review will focus on improving transaction speed, reducing costs, and enhancing transparency across payment corridors. It also plans to publish periodic reports analysing trends in cross-border payments, including transaction volumes, costs, and performance of various channels. The initiative comes at a time when cross-border transactions are gaining importance for trade, remittances, and capital flows, even as existing systems remain complex and costly due to multiple intermediaries, jurisdictions, and compliance requirements. “Cross-border payments are vital for India’s international trade and remittances, but they involve multiple participants and regulatory frameworks, making them inherently complex,” the document noted.