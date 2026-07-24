RBI policy transmission lowers fresh loan rates faster in FY26: Report

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) accommodative monetary stance and cumulative rate cut during late FY25 and FY26 led to broad-based easing in lending rates across sectors, a new report shows.

According to CareEdge Ratings, transmission was more pronounced in fresh loans, reflecting the growing share of External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR)-linked lending and faster repricing by banks. EBLR is a floating interest rate system used by banks for retail loans; it links your loan rate directly to an external benchmark, such as the RBI’s repo rate, making rate changes highly transparent.

Among fresh loans, the sharpest decline in lending rates was observed in education loans (-127 basis points or bps), followed by MSMEs (-97 bps), trade (-94 bps), large industry (-92 bps) and housing loans (-92 bps).