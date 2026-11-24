Pricing in underwriting auctions for dated central government securities has been volatile on some occasions and has not reflected market-relevant levels even when conditions were orderly, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Rohit Jain said, urging primary dealers (PDs) to bid responsibly and support the success of both underwriting and main auctions.

“PDs are urged to place bids in underwriting auctions responsibly, having regard to prevailing market conditions,” Jain said at a seminar organised by the Primary Dealers’ Association of India (PDAI) in Mumbai on November 23. The RBI released the text of the speech on Tuesday.

PDs have exclusive access to underwriting auctions for dated central government securities and are paid fees based on the cut-offs in these auctions.

The underwriting commissions sought by them are generally viewed by the market as an indicator of prevailing conditions and can influence the government's borrowing costs. Jain said there had been no devolvement in the recent past. Jain also flagged a decline in demand for long-term government securities as insurance companies and pension funds shift towards greater equity exposure. These institutions have historically been among the most consistent buyers of longer-dated government bonds, but their reduced participation has structurally lowered demand for such securities, he said. The borrowing requirements of the Centre and states have steadily increased, making even a small rise in yields significant for the government's interest burden.

Commercial banks accounted for 35 per cent of total government securities holdings at the end of March 2026, making them the largest holders, followed by insurance companies and provident funds. However, the capacity of institutional investors to absorb longer-tenor issuances remains relatively limited. Asset managers and other investors are also becoming more selective about duration, liquidity and mark-to-market risks, which could make it harder to sell longer-dated government securities at attractive yields, Jain said. On secondary-market liquidity, Jain said trading remained heavily concentrated in the top five government securities, which accounted for around 72 per cent of volumes over the past 12 months.

Trading was also concentrated in a narrow set of maturities, particularly the 10-year benchmark. Securities with maturities of up to five years and those above 15 years each accounted for only around 7 per cent of trading in the first half of FY27. State government securities accounted for just 5 per cent of secondary-market turnover during the period, despite rising state borrowings and the introduction of the Benchmark Issuance Strategy. While reducing the frequency of benchmark issuances and increasing auction sizes had helped improve liquidity, trading activity remained low compared with other markets, Jain said. He said primary dealers could help deepen the market by stepping up market-making activity, particularly through two-way quotes in off-the-run securities.

PDs' subscription in primary auctions of central government securities, as a share of notified amounts, declined from 65 per cent in FY25 to 54 per cent in FY26 before recovering to 58 per cent in the first half of FY27. Their average participation in state government securities auctions also fell to 41 per cent from 45 per cent over the previous two years. Participation in treasury bill auctions remained between 73 per cent and 76 per cent. In the secondary market, PDs account for around 60 per cent of turnover in dated central government securities, 45 per cent in treasury bills and about 50 per cent in state government securities.

Jain also called for greater retail participation in the government securities market. Since the launch of the Retail Direct Market Making Scheme in November 2021, PDs have executed trades worth Rs 8,438 crore with Retail Direct gilt account holders, a figure he described as modest. He asked PDs to undertake awareness campaigns to educate retail investors about government securities and develop products suited to their requirements, including shorter-tenor STRIPs, which are relatively less complex. On the foreign exchange market, Jain said standalone primary dealers (SPDs) were permitted to offer all foreign exchange market-making facilities available to Category-I authorised dealers, subject to prudential guidelines.