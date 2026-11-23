The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed preventive safeguards against fraudulent electronic banking transactions, including customer-set transaction limits, the ability to disable digital payment channels and an additional layer of authentication through a Trusted Person Mechanism (TPM), to give customers greater control over the manner and extent to which digital payment channels are used.

The draft follows public feedback on the RBI’s discussion paper issued on April 9, 2026. The regulator had then sought views on measures such as payment delays for certain high-value transfers, trusted-person checks for vulnerable customers and limits on credits to certain accounts. The November draft, however, does not prescribe the proposed one-hour payment delay or an annual credit ceiling with credits held in shadow mode.

The RBI has invited comments on the draft by December 14, 2026. Under the draft, banks must allow customers to disable one or more digital payment channels linked to their accounts and subsequently re-enable them through physical or digital interfaces. Once a channel is disabled, customer-initiated debit transactions through it would not be permitted until it is re-enabled. Customers will also be able to set or modify limits on the maximum amount per transaction, per beneficiary and for transactions in aggregate during a day through a particular channel. They could set an overall daily limit across all digital payment channels, as well as a time window during which selected channels remain disabled. Banks may offer additional controls beyond those specified in the draft.

For cards, banks must provide customers with the facility to switch on or off and set or modify transaction limits for domestic and international transactions across point-of-sale terminals, ATMs, online and contactless payments. These provisions would not apply to gift and transit prepaid payment instrument (PPI) cards. The draft also proposes a “Stop Switch” facility to immediately disable all future outward debits associated with a customer’s account. Once activated, customers would not be able to initiate debit transactions, create new payment mandates or standing instructions, or register their account on new third-party UPI applications. The “Stop Switch” would not affect incoming credits. Ongoing recurring payment mandates and standing instructions, marking of liens, and debits initiated by banks to recover dues such as charges or loan instalments would remain outside its scope.

Additionally, the RBI has proposed that banks must ensure digital payment channels are disabled by default when a customer is onboarded. Such channels could be enabled only after the customer gives explicit consent and completes the applicable authentication requirements. At the time of issuance, physical and virtual cards would be enabled only for contact-based use at ATMs and point-of-sale devices in India. Forex prepaid cards would be enabled for contact and contactless use outside India at the time of issuance or reissuance. Existing card controls must be mapped to reissued cards. For other digital payment channels, banks must specify a risk-based ceiling on the aggregate value of fund transfers during the initial 24 hours after activation. Banks may subsequently allow gradual enhancement of this ceiling based on their risk assessment and internal policies. Customers would be allowed to modify the initial or enhanced ceiling through the prescribed controls, but only after the first 24 hours have elapsed.

The draft also requires banks to apply authentication at least as stringent as that used when enabling a channel before allowing its re-enablement. Banks may strengthen authentication based on their risk assessment and impose a reasonable cooling period or other risk-mitigation measures. According to the draft, the Trusted Person Mechanism (TPM) would provide an additional layer of authentication for electronic fund transfers exceeding a threshold set by the customer. It would be voluntary and require explicit consent from both the customer and the trusted person. The mechanism would be available for individual accounts and certain joint accounts operated under survivorship clauses.

The TPM would apply to transfers initiated through physical and digital channels, except payments made through the UPI channel linked to the customer’s account, merchant payments irrespective of the channel or instrument, and recurring payments through standing instructions, e-mandates or NACH mandates. A trusted person would have to be at least 18 years old. Banks would be required to obtain and verify the person’s identity using an officially valid document, verify their mobile number and email address, and ensure that the mobile number is distinct from the one linked to the customer’s account. The draft makes clear that registering a trusted person would not make them a joint account holder, nominee, mandate holder or authorised signatory. It would not give them any right or beneficial interest in the account, or permit them to operate it or initiate transactions. Their role would be limited to transaction authentication, and they would not be allowed access to the customer’s account balance, deposits, investments or insurance details.

A 24-hour cooling period would apply before the TPM is activated. For a transaction above the customer-set threshold, the trusted person would receive details of the amount, beneficiary and transaction narration, if any, and have one hour from notification to approve it. The transaction would be executed only after consent, subject to the bank’s fraud-risk controls. A rejection or failure to respond within the prescribed window would result in the transaction being rejected. Customers would be able to change the trusted person, modify the threshold or selected payment channels, or opt out of the mechanism. Such changes would be authenticated and subject to a 24-hour cooling period. Banks could impose additional checks, such as a branch visit or tele-verification, for customers assessed to be more vulnerable to cyber-enabled financial fraud. A bank would also have to notify the customer and the outgoing trusted person before a change or removal takes effect.