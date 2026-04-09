RBI proposes lagged payments, safeguards to curb rising digital frauds

At a time when the value of digital payments frauds has grown multifold, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has suggested a set of measures in a discussion paper, including lagged credits for certain transactions, additional authentication by trusted individuals for vulnerable users, tighter scrutiny of accounts receiving large credits, and expanded customer-controlled safeguards.

The central bank has invited comments on the discussion paper until May 8, 2026, after which it will review the feedback and consider issuing draft guidelines on additional measures to curb digital payment fraud.

The discussion paper has suggested a one-hour lag once a customer initiates an authorised push payment (APP) for payments exceeding ₹10,000.

During this period, the payer’s bank would provisionally debit the account while allowing the customer to cancel the transaction at any time. Over the one-hour window, the bank may flag any anomalies and alert the customer. Should the customer choose to proceed after reviewing these prompts, the transaction would be executed. The time period would slow down the movement of funds, allowing time for detection and intervention. The suggestion comes at a time when transactions over ₹10,000 account for about 45 per cent of fraud cases by volume and 98.5 per cent by value. This system would come with certain exemptions: all merchant payments, recurring payments, and payments made through cheques. This comes as most payments to merchants are enabled only after due diligence by banks and payment aggregators, and no comparable safeguard exists for account-to-account transactions.

The paper suggested a whitelisting mechanism where payers can explicitly authorise certain transactions to payees, bypassing the lag. It noted that frauds related to account takeover were negligible. However, APP frauds thrived at a time when frictionless payments were widely adopted before users realised that they had been duped. However, lagged transactions may conflict with the immediacy principle of digital payments, and implementing such a system across bank systems and payments infrastructure would involve costs and effort. The paper has also outlined that certain sections of society, such as citizens over 70 years old or people with disabilities, may be particularly vulnerable to socially engineered frauds.

For them, a ‘trusted person’ designated by such vulnerable customers can act as another layer of authentication for high-value transactions over ₹50,000. This prioritisation ensures tailored protection for those at higher risk of fraud or exploitation due to age or disability, while allowing flexibility for the broader customer base, the paper said. This is important as 92 per cent of the value of frauds reported are above this limit. Any change of trusted person may be permitted only after a mandatory 24-hour cooling period, thereby ensuring that such decisions are deliberate and informed. For opting out, vulnerable customers may withdraw from the safeguard system after a 24-hour waiting period following their request, the paper said.

Banks would be expected to explain to customers the associated risks before processing such requests. Exceptions would be similar to lagged credit mechanisms such as merchant and recurring transactions and payments through cheques. Another proposal aims to curb the use of bank accounts as conduits for fraud by aligning permissible credits with a customer’s verified financial profile under KYC norms. It suggests a ceiling — about ₹25 lakh annually — on inflows for accounts without enhanced due diligence, with such accounts flagged as low credit turnover. Any credits beyond this limit would be held in a shadow mode and released only after the bank verifies their legitimacy, failing which they would be reversed. The measure builds on ongoing due diligence requirements, seeking to tighten monitoring of fund flows while limiting disruption to genuine users.

The measure applies to individual, joint, sole proprietorship and partnership (including LLP) accounts, while excluding corporates, listed entities and government accounts. The paper also proposes extending account-level controls across digital payment modes, allowing customers to switch them on or off — akin to the functionality currently available for card-based payments. Users can set transaction limits across channels, accessible via branches or digital interfaces. In addition, a unified “kill switch” could allow users to instantly disable all digital payment activity from their account in a single step. Once the kill switch is enabled, disabling it to reactivate digital payments can be permitted either through digital modes after proper authentication or stringent verification measures, or through a physical visit to a bank branch by the account holder.