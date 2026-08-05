RBI proposes on-tap UCB licensing with ₹10,000 crore deposit norm

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will shortly issue draft guidelines proposing on-tap licensing of urban co-operative banks (UCBs), under which eligible credit co-operative societies with a minimum deposit base of Rs 10,000 crore can apply for conversion into UCBs.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday said the draft guidelines had been prepared after incorporating feedback received on the discussion paper released in January, marking the resumption of UCB licensing after nearly 22 years.

Under the proposed framework, a co-operative credit society seeking conversion into a UCB must have a minimum deposit base of Rs 10,000 crore and a net worth of at least Rs 300 crore as of March 31 of the preceding financial year.

It should also have been in existence for at least 10 years, maintain a capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of at least 12 per cent and a net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of not more than 3 per cent, besides demonstrating a positive and progressive trend in its operating and financial parameters over the preceding five years. The central bank also said applicants must be registered under the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002. In the initial phase, the RBI will consider multi-state co-operative credit societies, while select single-state societies with a wider geographical footprint may also be considered, in line with the January discussion paper.

The framework proposes that no member should hold more than 5 per cent of the society's share capital. The RBI will assess the fitness and propriety of the board of directors, who must have sound credentials and integrity and should not have defaulted on borrowings from banks or financial institutions. Directors will also not be permitted to perform executive functions or hold executive designations. Applicants will be required to submit a detailed business plan outlining their objectives, financial inclusion strategy, five-year financial projections, proposed branch network, product offerings, target customer segments, technology architecture, risk management systems, human resource plans, and compliance with priority sector lending and prudential norms.

The central bank may restrict branch expansion, require changes in management or impose other supervisory measures if an entity materially deviates from its approved business plan after receiving a licence. Applications will be accepted on an on-tap basis through the RBI's PRAVAAH portal. Applicants will also have to obtain a no-objection certificate from the Central Registrar of Co-operative Societies and secure shareholder approval for conversion into a bank. The proposal must be approved by at least two-thirds of shareholders, both in number and value, present at a meeting convened for the purpose. The RBI will conduct preliminary scrutiny, due diligence of directors and an inspection of the applicant society before placing the proposal before an internal screening committee comprising two deputy governors and two executive directors. The committee's recommendations will then be placed before the Committee of the Central Board for a final decision on granting in-principle approval.

The in-principle approval will remain valid for 18 months. Applicants whose proposals are rejected will not be eligible to apply for another banking licence for three years, although they may appeal the decision before the RBI's Central Board within one month. Before receiving the final banking licence, the applicant will have to establish the required information technology and cybersecurity infrastructure, implement a core banking system and comply with the governance framework prescribed by the RBI. The society will also have to amend its bye-laws to align with banking regulations. It will be prohibited from admitting another co-operative society as a member, while its directors will not be allowed to serve on the boards of another bank or credit society.