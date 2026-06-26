RBI proposes wider access to money markets in draft rules for NBFCs, firms

By Bhaskar Dutta

India’s central bank has proposed broader participation in the country’s money market to include shadow lenders, companies and other financial institutions, in a move aimed at deepening funding markets and expanding access to short-term liquidity.

Currently, banks and standalone primary dealers can only participate in India’s term money market, with certain prudential limits. In draft proposals issued on Thursday evening, the Reserve Bank of India said non-banking financial companies, including mortgage providers would be allowed to trade in the term money markets as borrowers and lenders.

The central bank had first outlined the proposal in its April policy statement and comments on the draft proposal are invited by July 17, 2026, the RBI said.