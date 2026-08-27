RBI receives ₹1.42 trillion bids against ₹2 trillion in overnight VRRR

The Reserve Bank of India's overnight variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction received bids worth ₹1.42 trillion on Thursday against the notified amount of ₹2 trillion.

The central bank plans to conduct a three-day VRRR auction on Friday to absorb ₹3 trillion from the banking system.

A VRRR auction is a liquidity absorption tool used by the RBI to temporarily absorb surplus liquidity from the banking system.

Net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹3.75 trillion on Wednesday, the latest data from the central bank showed.

The weighted average call rate (WACR) — which is the operating target of monetary policy — settled at 5.21 per cent, against the previous close of 5.18 per cent.