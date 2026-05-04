RBI rejigs portfolios of DGs; Rohit Jain takes charge as deputy governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reshuffled portfolios among its deputy governors (DGs) following the appointment of Rohit Jain as DG, who has succeeded T Rabi Sankar after the latter demitted office last week.

Jain took charge on Monday for a period of three years.

Jain, a career central banker, was Executive Director at RBI before being elevated to the post of DG. Jain is an MBA (Finance) from Gujarat University and M.Com from Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi.

Jain has largely taken over the key departments earlier handled by Sankar, including the Corporate Strategy and Budget Department, Department of External Investments and Operations, Department of Information Technology, Fintech Department, Financial Markets Regulation Department, Foreign Exchange Department, Internal Debt Management Department, Rajbhasha Department, and the Risk Monitoring Department.

However, in a notable change, the Department of Currency Management and the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems—previously under Sankar—have been reassigned to DG Shirish Chandra Murmu. In addition, the Secretary’s Department, which was part of Sankar’s portfolio, has now been moved to DG Swaminathan J, who also becomes the senior-most deputy governor responsible for coordination, a role earlier held by Sankar. Murmu’s portfolio has expanded with the addition of the Department of Currency Management and the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, alongside the Department of Communication, Department of Regulation, and the Enforcement Department. He continues to oversee regulatory and enforcement functions, with an added role in currency and payments.