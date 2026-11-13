RBI may raise repo rate to 6% by February as inflation breaches upper band

Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, expects the terminal repo rate to be in the range of 6-6.25 per cent, with the possibility of a third rate hike if conditions warrant. “Given the nature of the inflation shock and highly dynamic global environment, a calibrated approach towards monetary policy tightening is better suited," he said. "We retain our expectation of a 25 bps hike in the December policy and a 25 bps hike in February, followed by a possible third hike if conditions warrant. A terminal repo rate of 6.0 per cent to 6.25 per cent will ensure that real rates remain positive in FY27 and FY28."