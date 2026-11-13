RBI may raise repo rate to 6% by February as inflation breaches upper band

However, uncertainty over the timing of a possible US-Iran agreement and the risk of stronger El Niño conditions remain concerns for the inflation outlook.
Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, expects the terminal repo rate to be in the range of 6-6.25 per cent, with the possibility of a third rate hike if conditions warrant. “Given the nature of the inflation shock and highly dynamic global environment, a calibrated approach towards monetary policy tightening is better suited," he said. "We retain our expectation of a 25 bps hike in the December policy and a 25 bps hike in February, followed by a possible third hike if conditions warrant. A terminal repo rate of 6.0 per cent to 6.25 per cent will ensure that real rates remain positive in FY27 and FY28."