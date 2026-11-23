The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday that State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank would continue to be classified as systemically important banks.

Systemically important banks are those considered too big to fail due to their size, cross-jurisdictional activities, complexity, lack of substitutability and interconnectedness. The disorderly failure of these banks has the potential to cause significant disruption to the essential services they provide to the banking system and, in turn, to overall economic activity.

According to the RBI, while SBI must maintain an additional capital requirement of 0.80 per cent of its risk-weighted assets, HDFC Bank is required to maintain an additional 0.40 per cent and ICICI Bank 0.20 per cent.