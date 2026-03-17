RBI's 7-day VRR auction draws weak demand as big banks stay away

The Reserve Bank of India’s seven-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction on Tuesday saw tepid demand, as large banks did not participate in the auction amid surplus liquidity conditions and relatively better returns in the tri-party repo market, where the weighted average rate hovered around 5.05 per cent. The auction’s cut-off rate was set at 5.26 per cent.

The central bank received bids worth Rs 48,014 crore, against the notified amount of Rs 1.5 trillion.

“Large banks were not there because they are already sitting on ample liquidity; also they are getting better returns in TREPs,” said a money market dealer at a primary dealership.