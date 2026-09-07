RBI's ₹7 trn 30-day liquidity mop-up auction receives tepid demand

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received tepid demand at its 30-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction for a notified amount of ₹7 trillion on Monday, as banks were reluctant to park funds for the long term, dealers said.

The RBI received bids worth ₹2.59 trillion against the notified amount at the 30-day auction. Market participants had expected bids of up to ₹5 trillion, making the actual response well short of expectations. The 30-day VRRR auction offered an option for premature reversal, a first for a VRRR auction.

The central bank announced a ₹5 trillion overnight VRRR auction after the first auction. Bids at the overnight VRRR auction were stronger, at ₹3.53 trillion against the notified amount.

Net liquidity surplus in the banking system stood at a record ₹11.16 trillion on Sunday, latest RBI data showed. Net liquidity was in a surplus of ₹10.73 trillion and ₹11.12 trillion on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Market participants said banks were cautious about parking funds for the long term due to the upcoming goods and services tax (GST) and advance tax outflows. "There will be GST and advance tax outflows in the coming days, which should suck out some liquidity for some time. So, we'll have to see how liquidity evolves from here,” said a senior banker. The RBI plans to conduct another overnight VRRR auction worth ₹5 trillion on Tuesday.

The overnight weighted average call rate — the operating target of monetary policy — was trading below the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate and settled at 4.97 per cent, against the previous close of 3.87 per cent on Saturday. The overnight rate had settled at 4.94 per cent on Friday. The SDF rate, which currently stands at 5 per cent, is the interest rate at which banks park their surplus funds with the RBI without providing collateral. It forms the lower bound of the RBI’s policy corridor, with the repo rate in the middle and the marginal standing facility rate at the upper bound.