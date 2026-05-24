RBI's MPC likely to maintain status quo in June: Business standard poll

Retail inflation -- based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) -- rose to 3.48 per cent in April from 3.40 per cent in March, driven by higher food prices. It remained within the RBI’s tolerance band of 2-6 per cent.

Standard Chartered Bank expects the MPC to begin raising policy rates from June itself, with a cumulative 50 basis points of hikes in 2026-27 (FY27), as upside risks to inflation from higher commodity prices and currency pressures outweigh concerns on growth. The rupee has depreciated over 10 per cent in the last one year.

Respondents expect one to three rate hikes during the current financial year. They said the RBI is likely to remain on pause and look through the first-round impact of the shock, as it is supply-driven. However, they also said that prolonged supply disruptions could pose significant downside risks to growth. The RBI is expected to respond if price pressures become broad-based and household inflation expectations rise.