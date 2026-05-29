RBI's penalties on regulated entities at 5-year low of ₹26.33 crore in FY26
RBI's penalties on regulated entities fell to a five-year low of ₹26.33 crore in FY26, with enforcement action taken against 241 entities
Aathira Varier Mumbai
RBI's penalties on regulated entities fell to a five-year low of ₹26.33 crore in FY26, with enforcement action taken against 241 entities
|Financial Year
|Number of Penalties
|Total Penalty (Rs cr)
|FY20
|51
|61.15
|FY21
|54
|19.41
|FY22
|189
|65.32
|FY23
|211
|40.39
|FY24
|281
|86.11
|FY25
|353
|54.78
|FY26
|241
|26.33
First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:06 PM IST