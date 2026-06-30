RBI says balance of risks shifted in favour after West Asia peace deal

With the cessation of hostilities in West Asia following the signing of the interim peace deal, the balance of risks has shifted favourably, the Reserve Bank of India's half-yearly Financial Stability Report said, while cautioning that exchange rate volatility may rise if oil prices increase due to delayed normalisation of supply chain disruptions.

Though headwinds from the West Asia conflict are receding with the signing of the interim peace deal, the report said the Indian economy and the financial system continue to remain susceptible to geopolitical tensions and associated shocks.

Moreover, a sharp correction in global equity markets, particularly if driven by a reassessment of corporate earnings growth and elevated valuations in AI-related stocks, could spill over to domestic markets, it cautioned.

"Exchange rate volatility may rise if oil prices increase due to the delayed normalisation of supply chain disruptions and additional demand to replenish inventory," it said. The report highlighted that India's macroeconomic fundamentals are stronger than those of many of its peers and, in comparison with previous crisis episodes, provide important buffers to withstand these shocks. Even as low inflation, high growth and ample buffers have helped preserve macro-financial stability, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the RBI will remain alert to evolving external and domestic risks. "(We) are committed to further strengthening the guardrails that protect our economy and financial system from potential shocks."

The report noted that even amid an uncertain global backdrop, the potential for external shocks to generate systemic financial stress and spill over to the real economy remains contained. "The balance of risks has shifted favourably, supported by the cessation of hostilities in the West Asia conflict and the recent policy measures by the Government and the Reserve Bank aimed at strengthening capital inflows," the report said. Earlier in June, the government decided to eliminate all taxes on income and capital gains from government securities for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to boost overseas investment and support the rupee. The RBI, on its part, announced concessional swap windows to attract foreign capital. The measures are expected to attract $55 billion to $60 billion in foreign capital.

"A robust and resilient financial system, underpinned by strong bank and non-bank balance sheets with adequate capital and liquidity buffers, provides a strong foundation," it said. Malhotra acknowledged that the risk of adverse external shocks has increased, with geopolitical conflicts and fragmentation emerging as key challenges for policymakers. "In this environment, preserving financial stability, strengthening the financial system and building systemic resilience have become more important than ever." He said the financial system remains a key source of strength and support for the real economy and India's growth momentum. Malhotra said the regulator recognises that maintaining public confidence in the financial system requires more than prudential soundness and that policies that promote fair conduct and improve customer experience are equally important.