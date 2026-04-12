RBI seeks to tighten oversight of govt NBFCs with new classification norms

NBFC officials said the idea to simplify the process of listing based on asset size and doing away with qualitative factors gives a lot more regulatory certainty to NBFCs in the market.

With more clarity on regulatory expectations based on business plans, NBFCs will be able to plan better and be ready for regulatory compliance once they cross the ₹1-trillion limit.

“There is no major change for the sector. They are essentially redefining the upper-layer NBFC category. Earlier, there was no clearly defined asset threshold; it was loosely understood to be around ₹50,000 crore. Now, a more formal definition has been put in place. Overall, the sector remains largely unchanged, with the primary difference being the likely inclusion of some government-backed NBFCs in the upper layer,” said a senior executive at one of the largest NBFCs.