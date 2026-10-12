RBI steps may steady rupee, but new lows seen by FY27-end: BS Poll

“We had reiterated many times that the external sector problem now is no longer from the current account side, but it is due to weakness in the capital account -- mostly due to lower inflows into India on account of global geopolitical risks and higher global yields,” Yes Bank said in a note. “It is unlikely that the measures will lead to any sustained INR appreciation, and we expect a range of 96.75-97.25 for USD/INR by end-March 2027,” it said.