RBI steps may steady rupee, but new lows seen by FY27-end: BS Poll

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield, meanwhile, rose 9 basis points to 7.39 per cent, its highest since March 10, 2023, as the RBI’s planned open market operation (OMO) bond sale added to selling pressure. The announcement heightened concerns over additional securities supply, prompting investors to stay on the sidelines amid rising yields.
The relief for the rupee is expected to be temporary. The currency, which has depreciated 6.17 per cent against the dollar so far in 2026, is forecast to weaken to around 96 per dollar by December-end, according to the poll median. Some expect it to fall to 96.75-97.25 by the end of March 2027.