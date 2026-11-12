RBI to ban private equity firms from controlling multiple non-bank lenders

India's central bank is working on proposals that would prevent private equity firms from holding a controlling stake in more than one non-bank lender, two people with knowledge ​of the plans said.

It is concerned that financial stress at a global private equity ​firm or its affiliates could have a contagion effect across several non-bank lenders in which it has significant investments, ‌they said.

Authorities, however, hope to encourage smaller financial investments that will be subject to lesser scrutiny, the people added, declining to be identified as the discussions are private.

Under Indian law, control is defined as a large stake - 25% in the case of listed firms - though ownership can be smaller and still be considered a controlling stake if the investor has the right to appoint a majority of the directors or can control a firm's management or policy decisions.

Holdings of 15% or less will be considered a financial investment and attract less scrutiny, according to one of the people. A draft of the rules will be finalised after public consultation and they could be formally issued early next year, the person said. The Reserve Bank of India did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. NON-BANK LENDERS FIND FAVOUR WITH FOREIGN INVESTORS Indian ‌banks and non-bank lenders have seen a rush of foreign investor interest as demand for credit in the economy remains strong and loan delinquencies remain low. About $5.4 billion in private equity investments flowed into India's financial sector last year, up 6% from 2024 and 17% higher than levels for 2023, according to data from Grant Thornton. Another $3.6 billion has come in this year through to end-September.

The RBI has at times moved to prevent controlling investments in multiple non-bank lenders. US private equity firm Bain Capital's purchase of 41.7% of Manappuram Finance last year was approved on condition that it divest its 93% ownership in another non-bank lender Tyger ​Capital, formerly Adani Capital. The principle has also applied to non-private equity firms. Japan's Mizuho Financial Group has majority stakes in two non-bank lenders, ‌Mizuho Capsave and Credit Saison India, and has said it plans to acquire KKR-backed financial services firm Avendus. The central bank has asked Mizuho to submit a comprehensive plan to integrate or consolidate its existing Indian non-bank financial firms, media ​have reported.