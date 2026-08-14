RBI to prematurely end FCNR(B) swap facility, deposits allowed till Aug 31

The Reserve Bank of India has decided to close its swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits ahead of schedule, citing an encouraging response to the scheme and the resultant foreign exchange inflows.

In a press release, the RBI said the swap facility will now be available only for FCNR(B) deposits mobilised till August 31, 2026, and banks can avail of swaps under this facility with the central bank till September 11, 2026.

The scheme for external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs), however, will continue to remain open till December 31, 2026, as previously announced.

“Based on the encouraging response to the Swap Facility for FCNR(B) deposits and the resultant forex inflows, it has been decided that the Swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits will be available only for deposits mobilized till August 31, 2026. The Swaps under this facility i.e. FCNR(B) deposits, may be availed with RBI till September 11, 2026. The Scheme for ECBs and OFCBs will continue to be open till December 31, 2026, as hitherto,” the RBI said in a release on Friday.