RBI to conduct ₹1 trn overnight variable rate repo auction on Mar 23

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said it will conduct an overnight variable rate repo (VRR) auction of Rs 1 lakh crore on March 23.

The auction will take place between 9:30 am and 10:00 am on March 23, and the reversal of these funds will take place on March 24, as per the central bank's release.

The central bank announced the auction based on the current and evolving liquidity conditions of the banking system, the release added.

Currently, the liquidity in the banking system is estimated to be in surplus of around Rs 16,875.36 crore.

Earlier today, the central bank infused Rs 25,101 crore transient liquidity in the banking system through a three-day VRR auction.