RBI to conduct 3-day VRR auction on Friday, aims to infuse ₹1 trillion

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to conduct a three-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction on Friday worth ₹1 trillion to address evolving liquidity conditions in the banking system.

The move comes amid a moderation in surplus liquidity following advance tax outflows.

Net liquidity stood at a surplus of ₹4,772 crore on Wednesday, compared with a surplus of ₹23,881 crore on Tuesday, the latest data from the RBI showed.

VRR auctions allow banks to borrow funds from the RBI against government securities at market-determined rates, helping the central bank manage short-term liquidity in the financial system.