RBI to conduct three-day VRR auction on Tuesday, aims to infuse ₹50K crore

The Reserve Bank of India plans to conduct a three-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction worth ₹50,000 crore on Tuesday to address evolving liquidity conditions in the banking system, the central bank said in a release on Wednesday.

Net liquidity in the banking system was in surplus of ₹2.2 trillion on Sunday, latest RBI data showed.

Market participants said the decision came after the weighted average call rate (WACR) surged beyond the repo rate to 5.31 per cent on Monday, against the previous close of 5.18 per cent. The policy repo rate currently stands at 5.25 per cent.