RBI to conduct five-day VRR auction on Wednesday for ₹1.5 trillion

The Reserve Bank of India plans to conduct a five-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction worth Rs 1.5 trillion on Wednesday to address evolving liquidity conditions in the banking system, the central bank said in a release on Friday.

The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of Rs 1.82 trillion on Monday, latest RBI data showed. The weighted average call rate (WACR) — the operating target for monetary policy — inched up to 5.21 per cent from 5.18 per cent on the previous day, though it remained below the policy repo rate of 5.25 per cent.